Turbulence in eVTOL Air-Taxi Industry: Financial Challenges and Global Opportunities

The nascent air-taxi industry has hit turbulence with Germany's Lilium recently folding due to a cash crisis, spotlighting a significant hurdle for the sector. With air-taxi makers promising commercial flights this decade, Lilium's demise underscores the financial strain threatening urban travel innovation.

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) manufacturers have amassed around $13 billion since 2019. However, investment momentum has slowed since its 2021 peak, according to Alton Aviation Consultancy. Despite backing from giants like Delta Air Lines, analysts claim billions more are necessary for certification and mass production.

Regulatory delays and an uncertain economy further challenge funding and progress. While some firms explore Middle East opportunities, U.S. and European regulations evolve slower than expected. Analysts predict that the first eVTOL could receive passenger certification by late 2026 or early 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)