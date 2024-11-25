Turbulence in eVTOL Air-Taxi Industry: Financial Challenges and Global Opportunities
The air-taxi industry faces financial difficulties, highlighted by Germany's Lilium succumbing to a cash crisis. Despite investments, achieving certification and profitability remains challenging. Companies like Archer, Joby, and Eve focus on the Middle East for opportunities, but regulatory and economic pressures persist. Analysts emphasize the need for strategic pivots and mergers.
The nascent air-taxi industry has hit turbulence with Germany's Lilium recently folding due to a cash crisis, spotlighting a significant hurdle for the sector. With air-taxi makers promising commercial flights this decade, Lilium's demise underscores the financial strain threatening urban travel innovation.
Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) manufacturers have amassed around $13 billion since 2019. However, investment momentum has slowed since its 2021 peak, according to Alton Aviation Consultancy. Despite backing from giants like Delta Air Lines, analysts claim billions more are necessary for certification and mass production.
Regulatory delays and an uncertain economy further challenge funding and progress. While some firms explore Middle East opportunities, U.S. and European regulations evolve slower than expected. Analysts predict that the first eVTOL could receive passenger certification by late 2026 or early 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- eVTOL
- air-taxi
- Lilium
- urban travel
- investment
- certification
- Middle East
- regulations
- Archer
- Joby
ALSO READ
Government's Strategic Stake Sale: Boosting Disinvestment Coffers
Singapore Airlines Boosts Stake with Major Investment Post Vistara-Air India Merger
Aditya Birla Group Eyes Further US Investments Amid Positive Trump Stance
Pakistan's Hopeful Call for Renewed US Commitment to Middle East Peace
Limpopo Secures R120 Billion in Investment Pledges to Fuel Job Creation and Sustainable Development