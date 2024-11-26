Global Trade Amid Shifting Geopolitics: India's Economic Outlook

The Finance Ministry's recent monthly economic review highlights the pivotal role of the incoming U.S. administration under Donald Trump in shaping global trade dynamics. The report suggests that global economic factors, including interest rate fluctuations, earnings growth, and geopolitical events, will heavily influence international trade and capital movements.

Domestic growth aside, external factors such as global interest rates, earnings, and geopolitics, particularly ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, pose significant risks. These challenges have led investors to seek safer assets like U.S. Treasuries and gold, adding to financial market uncertainties.

India's export growth faces potential setbacks due to reduced demand in developed nations, although the services sector remains robust. Despite global pressures, India's domestic outlook is cautiously optimistic, buoyed by promising agricultural prospects. Key economic indicators in October suggest a recovering economy amid global challenges.

