Sanjeev Kapoor Shines at Mantri Shopping Festival with Gourmet Masterclass

Culinary enthusiasts and food lovers were treated to a memorable event at the Mantri Shopping Festival: Nifty November in Bangalore, where Chef Sanjeev Kapoor led an exclusive masterclass at Mantri Square Mall.

The session, one of the festival's major highlights, saw Chef Kapoor sharing his signature cooking techniques and recipe secrets, drawing eager learners keen to absorb knowledge from India's most celebrated chef. Participants were not only engaged in the interactive session but were also delighted by a sumptuous tasting experience. Chef Kapoor expressed his joy saying, "It was an absolute delight to engage with such an enthusiastic audience. Events like these bring food and people together in the best way possible."

Kamakshi Mantri, Chief Strategy Officer of Mantri Square Mall, shared her excitement over the success of the event, stating, "We are thrilled to have hosted Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at the Mantri Shopping Festival. His masterclass exemplifies the spirit of the festival, which is all about creating unique and unforgettable experiences for our visitors." The Mantri Shopping Festival continues to entice Bangaloreans with a variety of activities, workshops, and celebrity engagements throughout November.

(With inputs from agencies.)