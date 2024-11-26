Left Menu

France Urges Swift Financial Support for Ukraine from G7

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged the immediate dispersal of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets, during a G7 meeting in Italy. The initiative aims to provide crucial assistance in the wake of Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:55 IST
France Urges Swift Financial Support for Ukraine from G7
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic appeal, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the urgency of financial support to Ukraine. Speaking at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Italy, Barrot underlined the necessity of quickly delivering funds from the $50 billion loan secured against frozen Russian assets.

The call for rapid action highlights Europe's commitment to bolstering Ukraine amidst continued conflict with Russia. The proposed financial aid is seen as a critical lifeline for Ukraine, offering both economic support and a strategic countermeasure to Russian aggression.

Barrot's statement reflects the broader consensus among G7 nations that immediate financial intervention is essential to stabilize the region and support Ukraine's sovereignty. It also underscores the geopolitical stakes involved in maintaining European security and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024