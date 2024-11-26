France Urges Swift Financial Support for Ukraine from G7

In a significant diplomatic appeal, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the urgency of financial support to Ukraine. Speaking at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Italy, Barrot underlined the necessity of quickly delivering funds from the $50 billion loan secured against frozen Russian assets.

The call for rapid action highlights Europe's commitment to bolstering Ukraine amidst continued conflict with Russia. The proposed financial aid is seen as a critical lifeline for Ukraine, offering both economic support and a strategic countermeasure to Russian aggression.

Barrot's statement reflects the broader consensus among G7 nations that immediate financial intervention is essential to stabilize the region and support Ukraine's sovereignty. It also underscores the geopolitical stakes involved in maintaining European security and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)