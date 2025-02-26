Britain Urges Europe to Transition from Freezing to Seizing Russian Assets

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has intensified the call for Europe to shift from freezing Russian assets to seizing them, targeting funds immobilized since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Since Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine, the West placed sanctions that froze $300-$350 billion of sovereign Russian assets, including European, U.S., and British government bonds.

While European leaders deliberate on repurposing these funds for Ukraine's recovery, legal challenges and fears of setting a problematic international precedent persist, leaving several options on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)