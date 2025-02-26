Britain Urges Europe to Transition from Freezing to Seizing Russian Assets
Britain's foreign minister, David Lammy, has urged Europe to move from freezing to seizing Russian assets to aid Ukraine. As sanctions block sovereign Russian assets, European leaders consider using these funds for Ukrainian reconstruction, yet face legal obstacles and differing opinions across the EU.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:24 IST
British Foreign Minister David Lammy has intensified the call for Europe to shift from freezing Russian assets to seizing them, targeting funds immobilized since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Since Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine, the West placed sanctions that froze $300-$350 billion of sovereign Russian assets, including European, U.S., and British government bonds.
While European leaders deliberate on repurposing these funds for Ukraine's recovery, legal challenges and fears of setting a problematic international precedent persist, leaving several options on the table.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zuckerberg Speaks Out: Tech Giants Versus Global Legal Challenges
Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Island Project Amid Legal Challenges
Trump's Federal Funding Freeze Faces Legal Challenges
European Leaders Seek Inclusion in Critical Ukraine Peace Talks
European Leaders Demand Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks