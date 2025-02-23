Estonia Challenges EU to Seize Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

Estonia is spearheading a renewed effort within the European Union to seize frozen Russian assets and redirect them to aid Ukraine, vehemently rejecting Russian proposals that these funds be tied to peace negotiations.

The Baltic nation has circulated a discussion paper among EU members, preparing to spotlight the issue at the forthcoming EU foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels. With Russian assets frozen under sanctions estimated to be around 210 billion euros, Estonia's initiative seeks to tap into these resources in response to Russia's 2022 aggression against Ukraine.

While backed by several EU states, including Poland and other Baltic countries, reservations remain, particularly from Germany, France, and the European Central Bank, due to potential legal complications and economic implications. However, Estonia argues such actions are warranted under international law and necessary in light of Russia's refusal to engage in reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)