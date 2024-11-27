Cautious Optimism in Indian Stock Markets Amid Global Challenges

On Wednesday, domestic stock markets kicked off trading on a cautious note, mirroring the tepid mood from Asian markets. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw the Nifty start at 24,204.80, a modest increase of 10.30 points, while the Sensex climbed by approximately 122 points to 80,121.03.

Coal India, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Kotak Banks emerged as the leading gainers in early trading. Conversely, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement were significant decliners on the NSE. Sector-wise, Auto and IT indices began the day in the green, whereas sectors like banking, financial services, FMCG, and others opened in the red.

According to analysts, IT stocks and the Adani Group are expected to attract attention. Despite broader market consolidation, the Nifty IT index hit a record high recently. Contrarily, Fitch and Moody's have downgraded several Adani Group companies to 'negative' due to escalating legal and governance concerns. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) concluded a prolonged selling phase, turning net buyers, influenced partly by MSCI rebalancing. Market experts maintain a positive near-term outlook, aided by geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Market and banking expert Ajay Bagga noted the potential market positivity stemming from a US-mediated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. Bagga anticipates an upward trend in the Indian markets for the December series, driven by better earnings and favorable global factors. Varun Aggarwal from Profit Idea reiterated the focus on IT stocks and the Adani Group.

Globally, Asian equities are under pressure from US tariff threats, as President-elect Trump outlines plans for tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. Nevertheless, US markets remain buoyant with the S&P 500 and the Dow achieving record highs. (ANI)

