Coal India Aims for Sustainable Growth Amid Rake Challenges and International Price Trends

Coal India Limited, under the leadership of Chairman P M Prasad, has projected a production of 788 million tonnes (MT) and an offtake of 765 MT for the fiscal year concluding March 2025.

Despite initially aiming for 838 MT, the target was revised to 806-810 MT in January due to logistical challenges.

Prasad addresses the slowdown in offtake attributed to a shortage of rakes in larger mines, although he remains positive about upcoming growth after resolving issues with railway authorities. Coal India continues to focus on complementing, rather than competing with, private coal operations as international coal prices experience softness.

