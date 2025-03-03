Coal India Aims for Sustainable Growth Amid Rake Challenges and International Price Trends
Coal India Limited targets a 788 MT production for FY'25, despite initial goals of 838 MT. Chairman P M Prasad cites rake shortages for the slowdown. Production previously grew by 10% in FY'24, and moderate growth is expected this year. International prices aren't affecting Coal India's pricing strategy.
Coal India Limited, under the leadership of Chairman P M Prasad, has projected a production of 788 million tonnes (MT) and an offtake of 765 MT for the fiscal year concluding March 2025.
Despite initially aiming for 838 MT, the target was revised to 806-810 MT in January due to logistical challenges.
Prasad addresses the slowdown in offtake attributed to a shortage of rakes in larger mines, although he remains positive about upcoming growth after resolving issues with railway authorities. Coal India continues to focus on complementing, rather than competing with, private coal operations as international coal prices experience softness.
