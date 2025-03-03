Left Menu

Coal India Targets Sustainable Growth Amidst Production Challenges

Coal India Limited anticipates producing 788 MT in the current fiscal, despite international price declines. Production targets were lowered due to rake shortages impacting offtake. The company focuses on sustainable practices, planning increased underground mining and encourages private sector collaboration to meet India's coal demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:43 IST
Coal India Targets Sustainable Growth Amidst Production Challenges
Coal India Limited
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Limited (CIL) anticipates producing 788 million tonnes in the current fiscal year, as announced by Chairman P M Prasad at the Indian Coal Market Conference. Despite international price declines, CIL ruled out price cuts, focusing instead on complementing commercial mines and reducing imports.

Production targets were initially set at 838 MT but have been revised to 806-810 MT, influenced by a rake shortage that affected offtake. Despite these challenges, CIL remains optimistic, expecting modest growth this year compared to the previous fiscal's achievements.

The company is committed to sustainable practices, enhancing underground mining and pollution reduction efforts. With a focus on water management and afforestation, CIL aims to boost environmentally friendly coal extraction while supporting India's Vision 2047 goals through public-private collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025