Coal India Targets Sustainable Growth Amidst Production Challenges

Coal India Limited (CIL) anticipates producing 788 million tonnes in the current fiscal year, as announced by Chairman P M Prasad at the Indian Coal Market Conference. Despite international price declines, CIL ruled out price cuts, focusing instead on complementing commercial mines and reducing imports.

Production targets were initially set at 838 MT but have been revised to 806-810 MT, influenced by a rake shortage that affected offtake. Despite these challenges, CIL remains optimistic, expecting modest growth this year compared to the previous fiscal's achievements.

The company is committed to sustainable practices, enhancing underground mining and pollution reduction efforts. With a focus on water management and afforestation, CIL aims to boost environmentally friendly coal extraction while supporting India's Vision 2047 goals through public-private collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)