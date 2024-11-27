Air France KLM SA Extends Flight Suspensions
Air France KLM SA has announced the extension of its flight suspension to Tel Aviv until December 31 and to Beirut until January 5. This decision was confirmed by a company spokesperson, affecting the current flight schedules significantly.
Additionally, the suspension of flights to Beirut has been extended into the new year, lasting until January 5. This affects several scheduled operations.
The alterations in flight schedules come amid various considerations as reported by sources in the Paris Newsroom, highlighting the ongoing adjustments within the airline industry.
