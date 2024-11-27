Air France KLM SA Extends Flight Suspensions

In a recent announcement, Air France KLM SA declared that it will continue to suspend flights to Tel Aviv until the end of December. A company spokesperson confirmed the decision earlier this week.

Additionally, the suspension of flights to Beirut has been extended into the new year, lasting until January 5. This affects several scheduled operations.

The alterations in flight schedules come amid various considerations as reported by sources in the Paris Newsroom, highlighting the ongoing adjustments within the airline industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)