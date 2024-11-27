Left Menu

Air France KLM SA Extends Flight Suspensions

Air France KLM SA has announced the extension of its flight suspension to Tel Aviv until December 31 and to Beirut until January 5. This decision was confirmed by a company spokesperson, affecting the current flight schedules significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, Air France KLM SA declared that it will continue to suspend flights to Tel Aviv until the end of December. A company spokesperson confirmed the decision earlier this week.

Additionally, the suspension of flights to Beirut has been extended into the new year, lasting until January 5. This affects several scheduled operations.

The alterations in flight schedules come amid various considerations as reported by sources in the Paris Newsroom, highlighting the ongoing adjustments within the airline industry.

