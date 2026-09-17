Polish Airports Suspend Flights Amid Military Operations

Lublin and Rzeszow airports in Poland have halted flights temporarily as military aviation operations take precedence, according to a statement from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) shared on X.

The decision comes after the Polish military scrambled aircraft following Russian drone strikes on neighboring Ukraine, intensifying regional tensions.

The Polish government has issued an alert to local residents in two eastern regions, warning them of a possible aerial attack, as the geopolitical situation remains highly volatile.