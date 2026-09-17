Polish Airports Suspend Flights Amid Military Operations

Flights at Lublin and Rzeszow airports were suspended due to Polish military aviation activities. This action follows the scrambling of military aircraft in response to Russian drone strikes on Ukraine, prompting the Polish government to alert residents of two eastern regions about potential aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:28 IST
Polish Airports Suspend Flights Amid Military Operations
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Lublin and Rzeszow airports in Poland have halted flights temporarily as military aviation operations take precedence, according to a statement from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) shared on X.

The decision comes after the Polish military scrambled aircraft following Russian drone strikes on neighboring Ukraine, intensifying regional tensions.

The Polish government has issued an alert to local residents in two eastern regions, warning them of a possible aerial attack, as the geopolitical situation remains highly volatile.

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