Massive Financial Blow: Railway Damage Costs Rise to Rs 313 Crore

In a report to the Lok Sabha, the government disclosed that train accidents over the past five years have caused damage to railway properties amounting to Rs 313 crore. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided these figures while responding to queries from MPs about financial losses due to train accidents.

Minister Vaishnaw also addressed questions concerning victim insurance claims linked to e-tickets. He stated that 22 claims were recorded under the Optional Travel Insurance Scheme, with zero death claims filed within the set period from November 2019 to October 2024.

Highlighting effective safety interventions, Vaishnaw noted a significant decrease in train accidents, dropping from 135 incidents in 2014-15 to just 40 in 2023-24, showcasing the efficacy of implemented safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)