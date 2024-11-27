Left Menu

French Debt Concerns Raise Investor Anxiety Amid Political Turmoil

Investor concerns over French finances rose as the premium to hold French debt hit its highest level since 2012. This comes amidst political unrest from far-right leader Marine Le Pen's moves to topple the government. Meanwhile, euro zone bond yields, including those in the U.S., experienced a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:42 IST
French Debt Concerns Raise Investor Anxiety Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investor anxiety over French finances intensified as the premium on French debt surged to its highest since 2012 on Wednesday. The spread between French and German 10-year bond yields rose to 90 basis points, later easing to 86 bps. In contrast, benchmark German and U.S. yields fell.

The political landscape in France remains volatile with far-right leader Marine Le Pen threatening a no-confidence vote against France's coalition government over the proposed 2025 budget. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has warned of potential market turbulence should the government fall.

Despite stable yields on France's 10-year bonds at 3.021%, European bond yields are largely down, troubled by weak consumer confidence and growth indicators, particularly from Germany and France. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel's comments on gradual interest rate cuts have also influenced market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024