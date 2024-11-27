Left Menu

AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar: Setting New Retail Benchmarks in North India

AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar is an ultra-modern retail project strategically located on NH44. It promises a unique shopping experience with its state-of-the-art design and amenities. The project is set to become a hub of retail, entertainment, and dining, with strategic proximity to major cities and easy accessibility.

AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar, located on the bustling NH44, represents an enticing investment opportunity in the realm of modern retail. Enjoying exceptional connectivity with premium residential areas, the project is crafted by AIPL group, a renowned real estate entity in North India with over 33 years of legacy.

The expansive 5.8-acre retail destination boasts a prominent 200ft frontage on the national highway, ensuring easy access for commuters and residents alike from places like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Delhi. The multi-faceted venue aims to captivate with themed landscapes, entertainment zones, and diverse dining experiences.

The grandeur of AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar is accentuated by its innovative architectural elements and infrastructure. With elegant facades, vast spill-out areas, and expansive terraces, it elevates retail experiences and social gatherings. Scheduled for completion by mid-2025, the project has attracted numerous prominent retail and lifestyle brands.

