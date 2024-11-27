Left Menu

Sahas 2024: Testing Emergency Preparedness at CCSIA

The bi-annual Full Scale Aerodrome Emergency Exercise, titled 'Sahas 2024,' was conducted at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to test and improve emergency response capabilities. The simulation involved a mock flight fire, engaging multiple agencies to evaluate the airport's preparedness. The exercise successfully concluded engaging several stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:11 IST
An intensive emergency preparedness drill named 'Sahas 2024' was carried out at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Wednesday, as per an official statement. The exercise, following regulatory standards, aimed at enhancing coordination among airport and external agencies in emergency situations.

Staged realistically, the simulation involved a scenario where an 'XYZ' airlines aircraft caught fire due to engine failure. The exercise involved airport authorities and emergency services executing a coordinated response to control the situation.

The activity featured active participation from key stakeholders, including the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting unit, district administration, and various security and regulatory agencies, marking a detailed evaluation of collective emergency responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

