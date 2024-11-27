Sahas 2024: Testing Emergency Preparedness at CCSIA

An intensive emergency preparedness drill named 'Sahas 2024' was carried out at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Wednesday, as per an official statement. The exercise, following regulatory standards, aimed at enhancing coordination among airport and external agencies in emergency situations.

Staged realistically, the simulation involved a scenario where an 'XYZ' airlines aircraft caught fire due to engine failure. The exercise involved airport authorities and emergency services executing a coordinated response to control the situation.

The activity featured active participation from key stakeholders, including the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting unit, district administration, and various security and regulatory agencies, marking a detailed evaluation of collective emergency responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)