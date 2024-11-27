Sahas 2024: Testing Emergency Preparedness at CCSIA
The bi-annual Full Scale Aerodrome Emergency Exercise, titled 'Sahas 2024,' was conducted at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to test and improve emergency response capabilities. The simulation involved a mock flight fire, engaging multiple agencies to evaluate the airport's preparedness. The exercise successfully concluded engaging several stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
An intensive emergency preparedness drill named 'Sahas 2024' was carried out at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Wednesday, as per an official statement. The exercise, following regulatory standards, aimed at enhancing coordination among airport and external agencies in emergency situations.
Staged realistically, the simulation involved a scenario where an 'XYZ' airlines aircraft caught fire due to engine failure. The exercise involved airport authorities and emergency services executing a coordinated response to control the situation.
The activity featured active participation from key stakeholders, including the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting unit, district administration, and various security and regulatory agencies, marking a detailed evaluation of collective emergency responsiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aerodrome
- Emergency
- Exercise
- Sahas
- CCSIA
- Preparedness
- Coordination
- Simulation
- Fire
- Response
ALSO READ
Chennai Braces for Monsoon Rains, State Assures Preparedness
ADGP Anand Jain Enhances Security Preparedness in Udhampur's Basantgarh
CDS General Anil Chauhan Chairs 35th Triservices Commanders’ Conference to Advance Joint Military Training and Strategic Preparedness
NZ Steps Up Bird Flu Preparedness as Threat of Avian Influenza Approaches
East India Shines in Retirement Preparedness: Max Life's IRIS 4.0 Survey Findings