Biju Patnaik Airport Expands Connections with New Flight Routes for 2025

The Biju Patnaik International Airport has announced plans to launch flight services to five new destinations starting in January 2025. The expanding connectivity initiative includes flights to Indore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, Cochin, and Bengaluru, promising extensive reach within the country's key regions.

An official from the airport confirmed that starting January 1, IndiGo will operate flights to Indore four days a week and Dehradun three days a week. The flights from Bhubaneswar are scheduled to depart at 3 PM.

Air India Express will commence flights to Lucknow and Jaipur three times a week and offer daily flights to Cochin from January 3. Additionally, flights to Bengaluru are slated to begin on January 4, marking a significant growth in regional connections.

