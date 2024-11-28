Left Menu

Biju Patnaik Airport Expands Connections with New Flight Routes for 2025

Biju Patnaik International Airport is set to introduce flights to five new destinations starting January 2025. IndiGo will operate flights to Indore and Dehradun, while Air India Express will launch services to Lucknow, Jaipur, and Cochin. Bengaluru flights are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:05 IST
Biju Patnaik Airport Expands Connections with New Flight Routes for 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Patnaik International Airport has announced plans to launch flight services to five new destinations starting in January 2025. The expanding connectivity initiative includes flights to Indore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, Cochin, and Bengaluru, promising extensive reach within the country's key regions.

An official from the airport confirmed that starting January 1, IndiGo will operate flights to Indore four days a week and Dehradun three days a week. The flights from Bhubaneswar are scheduled to depart at 3 PM.

Air India Express will commence flights to Lucknow and Jaipur three times a week and offer daily flights to Cochin from January 3. Additionally, flights to Bengaluru are slated to begin on January 4, marking a significant growth in regional connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024