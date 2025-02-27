Bhubaneswar Court Sentences Man in Brown Sugar Case

A Bhubaneswar court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Bibhuti Bhusan Jena after finding him guilty in a narcotic drugs case. The 38-year-old was involved in the illicit trade of brown sugar.

The court, presided over by the second additional district judge cum special judge, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Jena. The incident traces back to June 1, 2020, when Jena was apprehended while transporting brown sugar on a motorcycle near the Kalinga Vihar crossing in Bhubaneswar.

Subsequent to his arrest, the seized brown sugar was destroyed, in accordance with a court directive, symbolizing a decisive step by the authorities in curbing drug trafficking in the region.

