Bhubaneswar Court Sentences Man in Brown Sugar Case

A Bhubaneswar court convicted Bibhuti Bhusan Jena for narcotic drug trade, sentencing him to 20 years of imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine. Jena was arrested in June 2020 for transporting brown sugar. The confiscated drugs were destroyed per court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bhubaneswar court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Bibhuti Bhusan Jena after finding him guilty in a narcotic drugs case. The 38-year-old was involved in the illicit trade of brown sugar.

The court, presided over by the second additional district judge cum special judge, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Jena. The incident traces back to June 1, 2020, when Jena was apprehended while transporting brown sugar on a motorcycle near the Kalinga Vihar crossing in Bhubaneswar.

Subsequent to his arrest, the seized brown sugar was destroyed, in accordance with a court directive, symbolizing a decisive step by the authorities in curbing drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

