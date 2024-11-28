Left Menu

South Korea's Snowstorm Chaos: Flights Grounded and Lives Disrupted

South Korea faces a severe snowstorm with over 40 cm of snow blanketing Seoul. The weather chaos has led to the cancellation of over 140 flights and various ferry operations being suspended. Five deaths have been reported due to snow-related incidents, and over 1,285 schools were forced to close.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has been dealing with a severe snowstorm for two consecutive days, leading to significant disruption across the country. Dozens of flights have been grounded, ferry routes halted, and unfortunately, at least five lives have been lost amid the icy conditions.

Seoul recorded its third-heaviest snowfall since records began in 1907, with over 40 cm of snow accumulating in parts of the city. The cold weather has resulted in more than 140 flights being canceled, although the heavy snow warnings for the metropolitan area have now been lifted.

The impact has been widespread, with a major highway accident injuring 11 people in Gangwon province. Incheon Airport faced significant delays on Thursday, with more than a quarter of flights affected. Schools in Gyeonggi province also closed as the country grapples with the unseasonably heavy snow attributed to unusual sea conditions off the Korean peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

