BEML Secures Major Chennai Metro Rail Contract

BEML has been awarded a Rs 3,658 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd to deliver 210 metro cars for three key corridors. The project includes design, manufacture, supply, and maintenance, with train set deliveries scheduled between January 2027 and April 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:41 IST
Bengaluru-based BEML has won a significant contract, valued at approximately Rs 3,658 crore, from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. This deal involves the delivery of 210 metro cars organized into 70 three-car train sets, which will mainly operate in an Unattended Train Operation mode.

The metro trains will cater to three crucial corridors in Chennai: Madhavaram to Sipcot (45.8 km), Lighthouse to Poonamallee (26.1 km), and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km). This network spans a total of 118.9 km, with 76.3 km of elevated tracks and 42.6 km underground. BEML plans to deliver the first train set by January 2027, concluding with the final set by April 2029.

The contract encompasses design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, training for the Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock, and a 15-year maintenance agreement. BEML CMD Shantanu Roy expressed pride in contributing to India's infrastructure, with BEML serving key sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining, and Construction.

