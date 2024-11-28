Ensuring Safety in Fog: NHAI's Proactive Measures

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has instructed its regional offices to implement proactive strategies aimed at improving visibility on national highways, particularly during foggy weather, to ensure the safety of road users.

Among the measures laid out by the NHAI are engineering solutions such as reinstalling missing or damaged road signs, enhancing visibility of safety devices with reflective markers, and using solar blinkers at median openings. In tandem, safety awareness initiatives will involve the use of electronic signages, public address systems, and distribution of information materials to alert commuters.

Moreover, NHAI will conduct night-time inspections and station patrol vehicles at critical fog-prone areas, while also coordinating with local law enforcement and conducting drills to optimize emergency response during foggy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)