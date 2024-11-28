Focus Lighting & Fixtures Reports Robust H1 FY25 Growth with New Product Launches

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a leader in innovative LED lighting solutions, has announced its financial performance for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025. The company, trading under the NSE symbol 'FOCUS', continues to strengthen its market presence with steady revenue streams and product expansion.

The financial report highlights significant segment-wise revenues: Retail Lighting contributing Rs 40.24 crore, Home Lighting at Rs 4.89 crore, Infrastructure generating Rs 0.09 crore, and Railways adding Rs 0.15 crore. These figures illustrate the company's diversified income sources and robust market strategies.

According to Managing Director Amit Sheth, the introduction of the 'Trix Landscape Lighting Range' is a strategic move aimed at penetrating the outdoor lighting market to serve residential and hospitality sectors. This product line expansion is expected to not only enhance the company's portfolio but also drive sustainable growth as Focus Lighting & Fixtures capitalizes on its technological expertise in meeting customer needs.

