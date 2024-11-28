Homeversity Secures $1 Million, TCS and IIT-Kharagpur Innovate, India-Peru FTA Nears

Student housing operator Homeversity has successfully raised $1 million in funding from notable investors such as Inflection Point Ventures. The newly acquired funds will drive the creation of a premium and scalable student housing model while expanding its user base.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, TCS teams up with IIT-Kharagpur to advance research in digital health, robotics, and intelligent systems. This partnership will also see the establishment of an advanced research center focusing on innovation in these fields.

In trade developments, Peru's Ambassador Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde highlighted that India and Peru are nearing the final stages of a free trade agreement. Speaking at the World Trade Center in Mumbai, he encouraged Indian investments in the sectors of mining, agriculture, tourism, and fisheries.

(With inputs from agencies.)