Unlock the Future with AI and Robotics at Automation ExpoSouth 2025 by IED Communications

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6: We are excited to announce the official inauguration of Automation Expo South 2025 today. We were honored to have Mr. Simon Matthieson, Vice President & General Manager, EMEA Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions, Electrical Sector, EATON, as our distinguished Guest of Honor, alongside our Steering Committee and Board Members, at the opening ceremony. With this, we are thrilled to declare the expo officially open at the New Exhibition Hall, Chennai Trade Center.

Automation Expo was launched in 2002 in Mumbai. The Board of Governors consists of industry leaders, end users, consultants, system integrators, and suppliers. The inaugural Automation Expo South event took place in 2023, featuring 150 exhibitors and attracting 10,000 visitors.

Automation Expo South will showcase over 300 exhibitors, with an expected attendance of more than 20,000 visitors.

IED Communications Ltd is a dedicated platform in India focused on advancing the industrial automation sector. Founded under the leadership of Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, a renowned exhibitor at ''Automation Expo,'' IED Communications plays a key role in fostering knowledge sharing and growth within the sector through its events.

The concept of Automation ExpoSouth 2025 is to bring all stake holders under one roof for exhibiting the latest technologies, discussions, debates, and attract younger generation engineers giving them an opportunity to understand the fundamentals.

One of the largest exhibitions in Southeast Asia, ''Automation Expo'' attracts global attention, establishing itself as a major event in the automation industry by facilitating business opportunities, technical advancements, and networking.

''Automation Expo'' is a significant platform for promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to a global audience. Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, the founder of IED Communications Ltd, has been instrumental in guiding startups and MSMEs to explore the vast business opportunities available worldwide. His dedication to the industrial automation sector, particularly among MSMEs, is noteworthy.

''Automation Expo'' serves as a global stage for MSMEs to introduce innovative automation technologies, contributing significantly to the industry's growth. The event has evolved into a key exhibition in the region, offering immense opportunities for small and medium businesses in the industrial automation sector" Automation is a transformative force for startups, providing essential tools to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance overall efficiency. By automating repetitive tasks, startups can focus their efforts on innovation and business growth, scaling operations without the need for increased overhead. Furthermore, automation empowers startups to elevate customer experiences through faster, personalized interactions while enabling data-driven decision-making to optimize performance. At South Automation India Expo 2025, startups will have the exclusive opportunity to explore advanced technologies that can drive their success and provide a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving automation landscape.

For industry leaders, the Expo will provide a wealth of insights into the future of automation, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving market. The knowledge shared by industry experts and thought leaders will equip businesses with the critical resources needed to maintain a competitive edge in the automation space.

With an impressive lineup of exhibitors, including leading industrial companies such as Achievers, Advantech, Alstrut, Autonics, Axis, Baumer, Cotmac, Dynalog, EATON MTL, Finder, Janatics, Jumo, Nagman Instruments & Electronics, Pepperl + Fuchs, Phoenix Contact, Phoenix Mecano, Precia Molen, Vega, Yokogawa, Zoho Corporation and many others, Automation Expo South 2025 is set to foster an environment of innovation, collaboration, and growth. This event will act as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge automation technologies and the businesses poised to adopt them, driving the transformation and success of the industry's future.

Seminar & Conferences By Eminent Panelist 6th March – CEO Connect: Future Trends in Automation & Leadership An exclusive forum where CEOs explore AI, robotics, and digital transformation shaping leadership and industry. Gain insights on leveraging automation for growth, innovation, and competitive advantage in manufacturing and services.

7th March – Conference on Process & Valve Automation Discover AI, IIoT, and digital solutions revolutionizing industrial automation. Learn how emerging technologies are redefining process control and valve automation for efficiency and precision.

7th March – Conference on Factory Automation & Robotics Explore breakthroughs in robotics, AI, and machine vision that are shaping smart factories. Learn how connectivity, automation, and data-driven decision-making are redefining modern manufacturing.

8th March – Back to Basics: Automation Fundamentals Course A must-attend hands-on course covering core automation concepts, including control system architecture, cyber security, control valve & flow meter selection, and hazardous areas. Ideal for engineers, technicians, and managers looking to build or refresh their automation expertise.

