1MG Lido Mall's Fashionable1: A Decade of Glamour and Innovation

1MG Lido Mall Bangalore is hosting the 10th season of Fashionable1 on November 29th and 30th, 2024. Highlighting luxury and style, the event features runway shows by Bollywood designer Ramesh Dembla and prominent in-mall brands. The finale stars actress Raai Laxmi, followed by a gala dinner and cocktail reception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:45 IST
A spectacular two-day celebration of style and luxury, featuring Bollywood's Ramesh Dembla, Raai Laxmi, and leading global brands Aldo and Marks & Spencer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

1MG Lido Mall in Bangalore is set to dazzle the city's fashion aficionados with the 10th edition of its much-anticipated Fashionable1 event on November 29th and 30th, 2024. This landmark event promises to celebrate a decade of fashion excellence with an impressive presentation from acclaimed Bollywood designer Ramesh Dembla. His collection will highlight the synergy of innovation and artistry, as it shares the runway with leading in-mall brands like Marks & Spencer, GAP, and Azorte, enhancing the mall's reputation as a bastion of contemporary trends for style enthusiasts.

The event will feature a stunning runway show with 30 top models, culminating in an exciting finale adorned by actress Raai Laxmi, known for her innate style and captivating allure. Her participation is expected to amplify the event's glamour. Following the fashion show, an elite gala dinner and cocktail reception will offer an evening where fashion meets festivity, making it a hallmark event in Bengaluru's fashion calendar. Suman Lahiri, CEO of 1MG Lido Mall, noted that Fashionable1, celebrating its 10th iteration, underscores the mall's unwavering commitment to bringing exceptional fashion and lifestyle experiences to the forefront.

In addition to celebrating fashion, 1MG Lido Mall will inaugurate a special Black Friday Sale across all outlets starting December 1, 2024, presenting exclusive discounts to shoppers. The mall continues its leadership in the fashion and lifestyle sectors, solidifying its status as a premier locale for style, culture, and high-end experiences in Bengaluru. This year's Fashionable1 not only aims to elevate retail offerings but also to position 1MG Lido Mall as a beacon of lifestyle and cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

