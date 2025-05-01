Australia's Labor Party Poised for Election Triumph Amid U.S. Policy Concerns
Australia's Labor government is likely to win the upcoming election, led by support from younger voters concerned about U.S. President Trump's policies. Surveys suggest a potential Labor majority, reversing earlier sentiment for removing PM Anthony Albanese. Trump's influence has negatively impacted opposition leader Peter Dutton's popularity.
In an election teetering on a knife edge, Australia's Labor government appears ready to cling to power, buoyed by Millennials and Generation Z voters. Recent polls indicate these groups, representing 43% of all voters, are swaying towards Labor, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's policies as a major issue.
According to a RedBridge-Accent poll published by News Corp, Labor leads 53%-47% against the conservative coalition. The data suggests Labor could either secure an outright win or form a minority government, reversing the sentiment that sought Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ousting in February.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton's alignment with Trump-style policies has not played well, tarnishing his appeal, as confirmed by recent YouGov poll results showing a probable Labor majority. Meanwhile, Albanese remains cautious, warning of a closely fought campaign.
