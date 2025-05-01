Australia's Labor Party Poised for Election Triumph Amid U.S. Policy Concerns

In an election teetering on a knife edge, Australia's Labor government appears ready to cling to power, buoyed by Millennials and Generation Z voters. Recent polls indicate these groups, representing 43% of all voters, are swaying towards Labor, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's policies as a major issue.

According to a RedBridge-Accent poll published by News Corp, Labor leads 53%-47% against the conservative coalition. The data suggests Labor could either secure an outright win or form a minority government, reversing the sentiment that sought Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ousting in February.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton's alignment with Trump-style policies has not played well, tarnishing his appeal, as confirmed by recent YouGov poll results showing a probable Labor majority. Meanwhile, Albanese remains cautious, warning of a closely fought campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)