Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump marked the 100th day of his second term with a rally near Detroit, reflecting on past grievances and championing his administration's policies. The event highlighted Trump's focus on immigration and trade tariffs, which continue to impact economic conditions across the country.

Trump criticized his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, and reiterated claims of winning the 2020 election. Despite celebrating his administration's achievements, he ignored the rising unemployment rates in Michigan, where his trade policies have created tension among auto manufacturers and labor groups.

The president's speech also touched on aggressive immigration policies and revealed plans to relax certain tariffs. As Michigan prepares for important political races, Trump's influence remains strong, though his approval ratings hint at a divided opinion on his leadership and economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)