Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Pakistan has alleged that India plans to undertake military action against it, citing 'credible intelligence' and warned of consequences. This follows tensions after the Pahalgam attack last week that killed 26 people. Pakistan claims the allegations are baseless and has called for an international probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it has "credible intelligence" that India plans an imminent military action against it. This warning comes in the wake of increased conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack last week, which resulted in 26 casualties.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the Indian armed forces "complete operational freedom" to determine India's response. India's strategy involves tracking and targeting those responsible for the attack. Consequent to the attack, India has implemented measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, accused the Indian government of basing its potential military action on "baseless allegations" without proper investigation. Pakistan offered an independent international probe and urged the global community to prevent any military escalation, placing responsibility for any conflict squarely on India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

