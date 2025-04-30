Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it has "credible intelligence" that India plans an imminent military action against it. This warning comes in the wake of increased conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack last week, which resulted in 26 casualties.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the Indian armed forces "complete operational freedom" to determine India's response. India's strategy involves tracking and targeting those responsible for the attack. Consequent to the attack, India has implemented measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, accused the Indian government of basing its potential military action on "baseless allegations" without proper investigation. Pakistan offered an independent international probe and urged the global community to prevent any military escalation, placing responsibility for any conflict squarely on India.

(With inputs from agencies.)