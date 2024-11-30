Unveiling the Truth: The Kidney Scam's Gripping Tale

New Delhi, November 30: In the world of true crime revelations, the 'The Kidney Scam' stands out as an extraordinary narrative. Prabhleen Sandhu, known for her role in Hansal Mehta's acclaimed 'The Buckingham Murders,' has now acquired one of India's most compelling true stories for Almighty Motion Picture.

The book, authored by Kiran Nirvan, sheds light on the harrowing journey of three medical students who stumble upon a grievous scam involving human organ trafficking. Their discovery of a wounded rickshaw puller marked the beginning of an arduous quest that drew the attention of law enforcement and politicians, unraveling a complex web of crime that had spread beyond national borders.

Faced with threats and dwindling support, the students persevere, aided by a daring lawyer determined to bring justice. The book reveals the terrifying, intricate details of the crime and their relentless hunt to unveil the truth. Published by Srishti Publications, 'The Kidney Scam' has captivated readers, achieving high ratings on both Good Reads and Amazon.

