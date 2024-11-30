Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: The Kidney Scam's Gripping Tale

Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture has acquired 'The Kidney Scam,' a gripping book on India's largest organ trafficking case. The story follows young medical students' relentless pursuit to expose a shocking crime, unveiling chilling facts about a scam that reached global proportions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:37 IST
Unveiling the Truth: The Kidney Scam's Gripping Tale
The Kidney Scam: Prabhleen Sandhu Has Acquired the Rights of the Best Seller Book Based On India's Biggest Human Organ Trafficking Scandal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, November 30: In the world of true crime revelations, the 'The Kidney Scam' stands out as an extraordinary narrative. Prabhleen Sandhu, known for her role in Hansal Mehta's acclaimed 'The Buckingham Murders,' has now acquired one of India's most compelling true stories for Almighty Motion Picture.

The book, authored by Kiran Nirvan, sheds light on the harrowing journey of three medical students who stumble upon a grievous scam involving human organ trafficking. Their discovery of a wounded rickshaw puller marked the beginning of an arduous quest that drew the attention of law enforcement and politicians, unraveling a complex web of crime that had spread beyond national borders.

Faced with threats and dwindling support, the students persevere, aided by a daring lawyer determined to bring justice. The book reveals the terrifying, intricate details of the crime and their relentless hunt to unveil the truth. Published by Srishti Publications, 'The Kidney Scam' has captivated readers, achieving high ratings on both Good Reads and Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024