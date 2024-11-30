Goa Introduces India's First Digital Framework for Industry Governance
Goa Industrial Development Corporation launched the Open Platform for Enterprise Network (OPEN), India's first Digital Public Good for Industry Governance. This framework aims to digitize transactions, improve transparency, and enhance business accessibility. The platform leverages global standards, promoting easier access and bidding for industrial plots.
The Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) unveiled India's inaugural Digital Public Good for Industry Governance, aimed at transforming business transactions through digital means. The newly launched Open Platform for Enterprise Network (OPEN) is set to simplify and standardize government-to-business dealings.
The platform's introduction signifies a critical advancement for Goa's industrial sector, highlighting the ease of doing business and fostering an inviting industrial environment. At the launch event in Panaji, Chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco announced the availability of valuable industrial and commercial plots, further facilitating business opportunities.
Designed for efficiency and transparency, the OPEN platform responds to industry demands for digital solutions. It utilizes DIGIT, a UN-certified Digital Public Good, to deliver scalable and private tech solutions. The initiative aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, with Goa-IDC aiming to set new benchmarks for industry governance across India.
