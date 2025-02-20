Left Menu

EU to Simplify Digital Regulations with Five New Packages

The European Commission, led by Vice President Henna Virkkunen, plans to introduce five legislative packages aimed at reducing bureaucratic burdens this year. The goal is to foster investment and innovation in Europe. The EU continues to enforce regulations on big tech amid pressures from U.S. companies.

Updated: 20-02-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is set to introduce at least five new legislative packages aimed at easing the digital regulation landscape this year, stated Vice President Henna Virkkunen on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Helsinki, Virkkunen, who is the EU Commission's vice president for technological sovereignty, security, and democracy, highlighted the heavy administrative burden currently facing the digital landscape. "I personally think that we have too much of a heavy administrative burden and bureaucracy," she said.

The proposed measures are intended to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate investment and innovation across Europe. Notably, the European Union remains steadfast in enforcing its regulations on big tech companies, despite calls from some U.S. firms urging President Donald Trump to intervene and stop the EU from levying fines against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

