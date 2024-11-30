Left Menu

The Evolving Landscape of Black Friday Shopping

Retailers in the US used Black Friday offers to attract shoppers back to physical stores amid growing online shopping trends and ongoing discounts. Many sought exclusive items, such as Taylor Swift merchandise, and enjoyed generous in-store discounts. Online sales also saw a record increase, reflecting shoppers' changing habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:12 IST
Retailers in the United States are adapting to changing consumer behaviors during Black Friday, traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year. With a shift towards online shopping, retailers are employing a mix of strategies, such as big discounts and giveaways, to bring customers back to physical stores.

Stores like Target attracted early-bird shoppers eager to purchase exclusive items, including Taylor Swift merchandise, illustrating the changing face of retail from large crowds fighting for deals to selective, targeted shopping sprees. The trend has highlighted a general preference among consumers to shop online or wait for better deals post-holidays.

While some shopping centers noted an increase in foot traffic, others like Walmart saw a decrease, suggesting diverse regional shopping habits. Nonetheless, notable increases in online spending and substantial discounts across categories suggest that Black Friday remains a significant event for both consumers and retailers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana's Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

