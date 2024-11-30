Tragic Accident on Uttar Pradesh Roadways: Passenger Falls from Moving Bus
A 45-year-old passenger, Ram Jiavan, fell to his death from a moving Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Purvanchal Expressway after attempting to spit 'paan'. The bus was en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow when the incident occurred. Authorities have begun an investigation.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 45-year-old passenger lost his life after falling from an air-conditioned Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Purvanchal Expressway. The mishap occurred as the passenger opened the bus door to spit 'paan', leading to a fatal fall onto the highway.
The bus, traveling en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, was near Bihi village in the Baldirai police station area when the incident took place. Authorities, including the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, were promptly alerted, and the bus was halted immediately.
Identified as Ram Jiavan from Lucknow's Chinhat area, the victim was transported to a local community health center by UPEIDA personnel but was declared dead upon arrival. Police have seized the bus for a detailed investigation, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased has been ordered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
