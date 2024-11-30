Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza: A Deadly Airstrike in Khan Younis

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians and left several others wounded. The strike occurred near a site where locals were collecting flour, medics confirmed to Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:59 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of seven Palestinians, with multiple injuries reported, according to medics.

Eyewitnesses described the attack occurring close to a large group of individuals who had gathered to receive distributions of flour in the area.

The incident adds to the ongoing tensions and violence affecting the civilian population in Gaza, underlining the severe impact of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

