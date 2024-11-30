Tragedy Strikes Gaza: A Deadly Airstrike in Khan Younis
An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians and left several others wounded. The strike occurred near a site where locals were collecting flour, medics confirmed to Reuters.
An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of seven Palestinians, with multiple injuries reported, according to medics.
Eyewitnesses described the attack occurring close to a large group of individuals who had gathered to receive distributions of flour in the area.
The incident adds to the ongoing tensions and violence affecting the civilian population in Gaza, underlining the severe impact of the conflict.
