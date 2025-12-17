Left Menu

Blaze Breaks Out Near Eco Park: No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a shanty cluster near Eco Park in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday evening. Despite no reported casualties, the blaze, likely caused by an LPG cylinder, spread rapidly, necessitating 20 fire tenders to control. Locals assisted firefighters in containment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:31 IST
Blaze Breaks Out Near Eco Park: No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a cluster of shanties near Eco Park in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday evening, officials reported.

While no casualties were reported, the blaze, which is thought to have started from an LPG cylinder burst, quickly spread to neighbouring structures.

Twenty fire tenders were deployed to combat the flames, and with local residents joining forces with fire brigade personnel, the blaze was eventually contained. However, due to combustible materials, extinguishing the fire completely took time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025