Blaze Breaks Out Near Eco Park: No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a cluster of shanties near Eco Park in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday evening, officials reported.

While no casualties were reported, the blaze, which is thought to have started from an LPG cylinder burst, quickly spread to neighbouring structures.

Twenty fire tenders were deployed to combat the flames, and with local residents joining forces with fire brigade personnel, the blaze was eventually contained. However, due to combustible materials, extinguishing the fire completely took time.

(With inputs from agencies.)