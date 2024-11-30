Left Menu

Gautam Adani: Turning Allegations into Resilience

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, addressed recent allegations against his conglomerate. Amid charges of securities fraud in the US, Adani reiterated his commitment to compliance and resilience. Despite accusations and market hits, Adani emphasized the group's recovery and dedication to sustainable business practices.

Updated: 30-11-2024 22:48 IST


  
  

In the wake of recent allegations and an indictment by U.S. authorities, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani addressed the controversies head-on at the 51st Gems and Jewellery Award.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Adani defended his conglomerate, asserting that regulatory compliance remains a core commitment amidst challenges. The charges involve securities fraud and misleading bond offerings, yet Adani insists these allegations lack merit and intends to pursue legal recourse.

Adani also highlighted the group's resilience, noting that despite market fluctuations and past controversies, Adani Group's financial strength and strategic vision remain unshaken, as seen in the recent stocks recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

