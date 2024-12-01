Revving Up: Automakers Report Growth Driven by Wedding Season and SUV Demand

Major automakers Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have reported a positive surge in domestic passenger vehicle sales, thanks to the ongoing wedding season demand, continued traction in rural areas, and a robust offtake of SUVs.

While these companies thrived, newly-listed Hyundai Motor India Ltd experienced a 2% year-on-year drop in domestic sales, closing the month with 48,246 units as opposed to 49,451 in the same period last year.

In the spotlight, Maruti Suzuki India marked a 5% growth with 1,41,312 units, buoyed by limited editions, increased rural penetration, and a focus on SUVs. Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India saw a 20% rise in wholesales, largely driven by their electric crossover utility vehicle. New energy vehicles account for a hefty 70% of their total sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)