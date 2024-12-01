Revving Up: Automakers Report Growth Driven by Wedding Season and SUV Demand
Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales powered by wedding season demand, rural market traction, and SUV popularity. In contrast, Hyundai Motor India saw a slight decline in sales, while NEVs played a significant role in JSW MG Motor India's success.
Major automakers Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have reported a positive surge in domestic passenger vehicle sales, thanks to the ongoing wedding season demand, continued traction in rural areas, and a robust offtake of SUVs.
While these companies thrived, newly-listed Hyundai Motor India Ltd experienced a 2% year-on-year drop in domestic sales, closing the month with 48,246 units as opposed to 49,451 in the same period last year.
In the spotlight, Maruti Suzuki India marked a 5% growth with 1,41,312 units, buoyed by limited editions, increased rural penetration, and a focus on SUVs. Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India saw a 20% rise in wholesales, largely driven by their electric crossover utility vehicle. New energy vehicles account for a hefty 70% of their total sales.
