European Markets Surge as Fed's Rate Hike Boosts Investor Confidence

European stocks climbed on Thursday as dropping oil prices and a halt in the global bond selloff revived investors' risk appetite following the US Federal Reserve's anticipated interest-rate hike.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% to 642.6 points, with notable advances in metal mining and automotive shares leading the charge.

Oil prices continued to slide amid reports of Saudi Arabia offering additional cargoes, yet Europe's energy sector saw a slight uptick. Meanwhile, investors watched central banks' moves to combat inflation, including the Fed's first rate hike in three years.