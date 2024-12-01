Tragic Collision Leaves One Dead on Latur-Nanded Highway

A fatal motorcycle collision on the Latur-Nanded highway in Maharashtra left one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to police reports on Sunday.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Venkat Telange, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, having registered a case as they seek to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)