Tragic Collision Leaves One Dead on Latur-Nanded Highway

A fatal collision between two motorcycles on Maharashtra's Latur-Nanded highway resulted in the death of 42-year-old Venkat Telange and serious injuries to two others. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, prompting an investigation by the local police, who have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal motorcycle collision on the Latur-Nanded highway in Maharashtra left one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to police reports on Sunday.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Venkat Telange, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, having registered a case as they seek to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

