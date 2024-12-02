Left Menu

Search Underway for Missing Crew After Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Juneau

The US Coast Guard is conducting a search for five individuals after a fishing boat named Wind Walker capsized near Juneau, Alaska. The incident occurred in rough weather conditions, including heavy snow and high winds. Despite initial mayday calls, further communication with the crew was unsuccessful.

The US Coast Guard has launched a search operation following the capsizing of a fishing boat called Wind Walker near Juneau, Alaska, in treacherous weather conditions.

The boat, approximately 50 feet in length, overturned in rough seas, prompting a mayday call around midnight. However, subsequent communication attempts from the Coast Guard with the crew went unanswered.

Amid a winter storm warning, rescuers including the crew of the ferry AMHS Hubbard, faced formidable conditions with snow, high winds, and tumultuous seas. Search efforts have yet to confirm the fate of the five crew members believed to be aboard.

