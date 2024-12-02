Search Underway for Missing Crew After Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Juneau

The US Coast Guard has launched a search operation following the capsizing of a fishing boat called Wind Walker near Juneau, Alaska, in treacherous weather conditions.

The boat, approximately 50 feet in length, overturned in rough seas, prompting a mayday call around midnight. However, subsequent communication attempts from the Coast Guard with the crew went unanswered.

Amid a winter storm warning, rescuers including the crew of the ferry AMHS Hubbard, faced formidable conditions with snow, high winds, and tumultuous seas. Search efforts have yet to confirm the fate of the five crew members believed to be aboard.

