Left Menu

Stranded in Kuwait: Gulf Air's 20-Hour Passenger Ordeal

Several Indian passengers on a Gulf Air flight to Manchester were stuck in Kuwait for almost 20 hours due to a technical issue. With complaints raised, the Indian embassy intervened, ensuring assistance and accommodations were provided until the flight could continue to its destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:25 IST
Stranded in Kuwait: Gulf Air's 20-Hour Passenger Ordeal
Schipol airport Image Credit:

Several Indian passengers on a Manchester-bound Gulf Air flight were stranded at Kuwait Airport for nearly 20 hours. The ordeal began when a technical glitch forced the flight, originally from Bahrain, to reroute to Kuwait early on December 1.

The situation escalated as passengers expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. The Indian embassy in Kuwait intervened, coordinating with Gulf Air to provide assistance. Embassy representatives supported the passengers by ensuring access to lounges, food, and water during the inconvenience.

After extensive coordination, the Gulf Air flight finally departed, carrying the relieved passengers to Manchester. Throughout the incident, the embassy maintained an active presence, reassuring the stranded passengers of their commitment to resolving the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024