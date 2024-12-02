Stranded in Kuwait: Gulf Air's 20-Hour Passenger Ordeal

Several Indian passengers on a Manchester-bound Gulf Air flight were stranded at Kuwait Airport for nearly 20 hours. The ordeal began when a technical glitch forced the flight, originally from Bahrain, to reroute to Kuwait early on December 1.

The situation escalated as passengers expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. The Indian embassy in Kuwait intervened, coordinating with Gulf Air to provide assistance. Embassy representatives supported the passengers by ensuring access to lounges, food, and water during the inconvenience.

After extensive coordination, the Gulf Air flight finally departed, carrying the relieved passengers to Manchester. Throughout the incident, the embassy maintained an active presence, reassuring the stranded passengers of their commitment to resolving the issue.

