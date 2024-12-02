India's Coal Production Soars: A Step Towards Energy Independence

In an impressive stride towards energy independence, India's coal production from captive and commercial mines has surged significantly. According to a recent government statement, coal production from April 1 to November 30, 2024, reached 112.65 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a 34.7% increase compared to the same period last year when production stood at 83.60 MT.

Notably, November 2024 alone witnessed coal production of 16.743 MT from these mines, with a daily average production of 0.558 MT. This is a substantial 40.9% increase over the November 2023 daily average of 0.396 MT. Concurrently, coal dispatches from captive and commercial mines have mirrored this upward trend, reaching 119.62 MT by the end of November 2024, a 33.9% rise from the prior year's figure of 89.32 MT.

The Indian government's strategy to bolster domestic energy capabilities and lessen dependency on imports is evident in these numbers. Through transparent and innovative governance, it seeks to advance self-reliance, bolster infrastructure, and enhance global competitiveness. These achievements are not only crucial for the present but align with the visionary initiative 'Viksit Bharat 2047', aiming to transform India's economic landscape by mid-century.

(With inputs from agencies.)