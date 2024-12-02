Left Menu

IVCA GreenReturns Summit: Catalyzing India's Green Economy

The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 in New Delhi brought together visionaries, investors, and policymakers to explore India's green economy. Highlighted by the Green Pop-Up Village featuring innovative start-ups, it focused on aligning India's climate goals with economic aspirations, stressing investment opportunities for a sustainable future.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:00 IST
The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 kicked off in New Delhi, gathering over 400 industry leaders to strategize on advancing India's green economy. The event seeks to align the nation's climate objectives with its economic goals, emphasizing high-impact investment openings and the drive towards net-zero outcomes.

Overseen by key figures like Shri Jayant Sinha and Pratibha Jain, the summit provided a collaborative platform with events like the Green Pop-Up Village, showcasing nearly 50 pioneering start-ups. This initiative highlighted India's leadership in climate tech and the potential for substantial investments in sustainable solutions.

Featuring a variety of panels and workshops, the summit explored funding gaps in the climate sector and strategies for green tech adoption, backed by several major partners. As a critical catalyst, the summit underlined the role of alternate capital in fostering sustainable development and economic growth.

