PM Modi's Social Media Dominance: A Look at His Most Liked Posts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has captivated social media users, with eight of his posts ranking among the top 10 most liked on the platform 'X' in the past 30 days, according to officials. This achievement underscores his profound impact on digital engagement.

A notable photo featuring Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, captured during a car ride together from Delhi's IGI airport, garnered over 34,000 reposts and 214,000 likes, solidifying its place as the most popular among Modi's posts. Similarly, a moment where Modi presented a Gita copy in Russian to Putin received immense appreciation.

Other highlighted posts include Modi's congratulatory message to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his marriage and moments of Indian cultural celebrations. These posts emphasize Modi's wide-ranging appeal and his ability to resonate with various audiences on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)