Finding Home: A Journey Through Art, Memory, and Belonging

The 'Feeling Home' exhibition at the 10th Serendipity Arts Festival, curated by Dinesh Khanna, explores the concept of 'home' through various artistic expressions. Featuring works by photographers and artists, it delves into themes of memory, belonging, and emotional connections rather than physical structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'Feeling Home' exhibition at the 10th Serendipity Arts Festival, curated by veteran photographer Dinesh Khanna, takes center stage in the Art Park. Khanna, motivated by his familial roots in Pakistan, aims to explore the multifaceted concept of 'home' through the lens of memory and belonging.

This unique show features the works of renowned photographers like Avani Rai and Indrajit Khambe, who interpret 'home' beyond its physical aspect. Khambe's photographs capture the lush landscapes of Sindhudurg, reflecting his sense of ownership and connection to the place, while Rai's Punjab series portrays homes filled with laughter and lingering memories.

A diverse range of artists also contributed to the exhibition, including Zahra Amiruddin, who finds solace between the Arabian and Aegean seas, and Ismail Yusuf Plumber, who uses copper mesh and glass to depict the search for inner belonging. As part of the broader festival, the showcase underscores the rich tapestry of art, memory, and emotion that defines one's personal sense of home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

