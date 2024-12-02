European Markets Rise as France Ditches Budget Reform Amid Political Pressure

Stocks in Europe found stability on Monday after France decided to abandon a controversial budget reform proposal. This concession came as part of an effort to pacify its far-right coalition partner, enhancing investor sentiment and setting the stage for a modest rise in U.S. equities.

The decision not to alter medication reimbursements in 2025 was seen as part of a broader financial strategy, helping European shares rise, led by a recovery in the French market. U.S. stock futures showed promise, suggesting potential gains beyond last week's record close.

However, the euro experienced a slight dip of 0.6% against the dollar, partly due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments against emerging nations challenging the dollar's dominance. This financial backdrop occurs as the threat of deeper interest-rate cuts by the European Central Bank looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)