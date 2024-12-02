Left Menu

Honda Accelerates with 3% Sales Surge in November

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported a 3% increase in domestic wholesales for November, reaching 4,32,888 units. The company also saw a significant rise in exports, totaling 39,861 units. Overall sales jumped to 4,72,749 units compared to the previous year's 4,47,849 units.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:47 IST
Honda Accelerates with 3% Sales Surge in November
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a notable 3% growth in its domestic wholesales, reaching 4,32,888 units in November.

Compared to November last year, the company saw an increase from 4,20,677 units. Exports also showed a remarkable rise from 27,172 units to 39,861 units last month.

The cumulative sales figures for November were reported at 4,72,749 units, reflecting a significant increase from 4,47,849 units in the same month last year.

