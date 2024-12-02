Bihar's Booming Food Processing Sector: An Opportunity for Global Investors

Union food processing minister Chirag Paswan declared Bihar a fertile ground for investment in the food processing sector at the Food Processing Investors' Meet, part of 'Bihar Business Connect 2024'.

The event saw the signing of 14 Letters of Intent, amounting to Rs 2,181 crore in investments and the creation of 4,175 jobs.

With Bihar's unique products like litchi and butter, Paswan urged investors to leverage these opportunities, supported by government incentives. Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena emphasized the state's strategic location, positioning it as an attractive hub for the food processing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)