Anand Mahindra's Masterclass in Turning Criticism into Success

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, has been praised for his positive response to criticism of the company's vehicles on social media, describing it as motivation to enhance success. The interaction, which drew commendation even from industry peers like Harsh Goenka, was termed a 'masterclass' in customer interaction.

Addressing an irate post on X, which criticized Mahindra vehicles for quality and service issues, Anand Mahindra acknowledged the concerns. He noted the company's significant progress since 1991 when it was initially advised against continuing in the vehicle sector due to anticipated foreign competition.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Mahindra affirmed their intention to persevere and improve, using criticism as 'fuel' for success. His post, which garnered significant online engagement, underscored his commitment to continuous improvement, resonating well with many, including the original critic who expressed admiration for Mahindra's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)