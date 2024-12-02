Left Menu

Anand Mahindra's Masterclass in Turning Criticism into Success

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra group, turned harsh social media criticism about the company's vehicles into a motivational lesson, emphasizing the company's evolution and resilience. His response earned praise from fellow industrialist Harsh Goenka, highlighting Mahindra's transformative leadership over the decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:50 IST
Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, has been praised for his positive response to criticism of the company's vehicles on social media, describing it as motivation to enhance success. The interaction, which drew commendation even from industry peers like Harsh Goenka, was termed a 'masterclass' in customer interaction.

Addressing an irate post on X, which criticized Mahindra vehicles for quality and service issues, Anand Mahindra acknowledged the concerns. He noted the company's significant progress since 1991 when it was initially advised against continuing in the vehicle sector due to anticipated foreign competition.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Mahindra affirmed their intention to persevere and improve, using criticism as 'fuel' for success. His post, which garnered significant online engagement, underscored his commitment to continuous improvement, resonating well with many, including the original critic who expressed admiration for Mahindra's leadership.

