Tragic Accident Strikes Vegetable Vendors in Telangana

A speeding lorry ran over vegetable vendors in Rangareddy, Telangana, killing four and injuring four more. The lorry, traveling from Hyderabad to Vikarabad, eventually crashed into a tree. Victims included three men aged 22 to 48 and an unidentified individual. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding lorry fatally struck four vegetable vendors and injured four others in Rangareddy district, Telangana, on Monday evening, according to local police reports.

The accident took place when the lorry, traveling from Hyderabad to Vikarabad, hit seven people selling vegetables near the roadside. Three men, aged between 22 and 48, were killed on the spot, while an unidentified victim succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. The lorry later came to a stop after crashing into a tree.

An investigation has been launched by authorities. The injured, including the lorry driver, were taken to various hospitals for medical attention. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed sorrow over the event and instructed officials to ensure top-notch medical care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

