Left Menu

FTSE 100 Rises Amid Sterling Slide as Political Drama Unfolds in France

The UK's FTSE 100 closed at a six-week high, bolstered by a slide in sterling that benefited international firms. The midcap FTSE 250 remained steady amid political tensions in France. British manufacturing recorded its sharpest contraction in nine months, with all eyes on the Bank of England for further guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:07 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Sterling Slide as Political Drama Unfolds in France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index touched a six-week closing high on Monday, bolstered by a slip in the value of sterling that favored international firms reliant on a strong dollar.

Despite global market fluctuations, the FTSE 100 managed a 0.3% rise, hitting its best performance since October 21 as November closed with a modest 2.2% gain. The pound's 0.8% drop against the dollar brought relief to giants like Unilever, HSBC, and Anglo American, which draw significant revenue in dollars.

In contrast, the FTSE 250 remained flat, as investors monitored political dynamics in France. French equities rebounded following Prime Minister Michel Barnier's unexpected concession to Marine Le Pen's National Rally, lifting plans to cut medications reimbursements to secure his 2025 budget plan.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, labeled the trading day as one of "diverging fortunes" within Europe, pointing to the FTSE 100's steady performance against a thriving Dax and a volatile CAC40 impacted by France's political crisis.

The market's attention is now set on the Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey, whose upcoming speech could provide insights on future monetary policies. Meanwhile, British manufacturing has seen its sharpest decline in nine months due to dwindling orders and persistent supply chain issues.

Homebuilder stocks such as Vistry Group and Persimmon faced a downturn following RBC's downgrade of their ratings. Vistry and Persimmon's shares fell by 3.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024